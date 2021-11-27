Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Neha Shoree murder: Father says SIT closed case in ‘tainted manner’
chandigarh news

Neha Shoree murder: Father says SIT closed case in ‘tainted manner’

Captain Kailash Shoree, father of drug officer Neha Shoree who was shot dead at her office in Kharar, has approached the HC alleging that Punjab Police SIT closed the case without looking into the facts
Neha Shoree, zonal licensing authority of Food and Drug Administration, was shot dead at her office in Kharar on March 29, 2019.
Neha Shoree, zonal licensing authority of Food and Drug Administration, was shot dead at her office in Kharar on March 29, 2019.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Captain Kailash Shoree, 70, father of drug officer Neha Shoree who was shot dead at her office in Kharar in 2019, has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court alleging that special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police closed the case in a “tainted manner “ without looking into the facts.

Balwinder Singh, 49, a Morinda resident, had opened fire at Neha, zonal licensing authority of Food and Drug Administration, before shooting himself on March 29, 2019. Singh, a chemist, was nursing a grudge against Shoree for suspension of his drug licence, according to police.

The fresh application has been filed in a November 13, 2019, plea in which Neha’s parents had demanded that police be asked to submit a final report before the court. In January 2020, police had filed a closure report, and subsequently, the CBI and NIA were made party on the request of petitioners. The case could not be taken up due to pandemic since April 6, 2020.

Acting on the fresh application on Friday, the HC bench of justice Jaishree Thakur has advanced the hearing from April 26 to January 18, 2022. The court also asked the CBI to file a reply by then. The NIA has filed its reply and expressed inability to take over the case due to workload.

While the parents allege Neha was murdered due to her honest working as she had become an irritant to drug cartels, the police probe denied the role of drug smugglers in the murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out