Neighbour, 3 teens booked for gangraping woman, killing daughter in Jind

A 35-year-old woman was gangraped and her five-year-old daughter was strangulated to death allegedly by their neighbour and three of his minor accomplices in Jind on Tuesday night, police said on Friday. All four accused are absconding. A 35-year-old woman was gangraped and her five-year-old daughter was strangulated to death allegedly by their neighbour and three of his minor accomplices in Jind on Tuesday night, police said on Friday. A search is on for the absconding accused. (Representational photo)

The incident came to light on Thursday evening when the woman, a garbage collector, lodged a complaint at the Jind city police station.

Superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh said four people, including three minors, have been charged with gangrape and murder, adding that the child’s post-mortem report is awaited.

“We have formed teams to arrest the accused, who are absconding,” the SP said.

In her complaint, the woman said: “On April 22, my husband had an altercation with our neighbour, who assaulted him. We reached the city police station where we were counselled and the dispute was resolved. We returned to our shanty and my husband left for some work. It was then that our neighbour accompanied with three teenagers came to our shanty and abducted my daughter. They strangulated her with a rope and threw her body near a dustbin.”

The woman alleged that after committing the crime, the accused returned to gangrape her. She fell unconscious and was also thrown by the accused near the dustbin.

The woman said her husband along with other relatives buried their daughter on Wednesday. “I regained consciousness around Thursday noon and narrated the incident to my husband and we approached the police,” she said.

After recording her statement, the police swung into action and exhumed the girl’s body from the graveyard. The body was sent for autopsy at Jind civil hospital.