Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Neighbour extorts 12 lakh, jewellery from 16-yr-old boy in Ludhiana

Neighbour extorts 12 lakh, jewellery from 16-yr-old boy in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 04:09 AM IST

The accused, Mohit Sood, allegedly recorded objectionable videos of the teenager with a woman and threatened to circulate them on social media, if he did not pay him.

An FIR under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
An FIR under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Punjabi Bagh Colony was booked for honey trapping a 16-year-old boy, and extorting 12.71 lakh, a mobile phone and jewellery from him, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mohit Sood, allegedly recorded objectionable videos of the teenager with a woman and threatened to circulate them on social media, if he did not pay him.

The boy’s uncle, Narinder Kumar, a realtor, who lives in the same locality, said, “My 16-year-old nephew lives with me. I had noticed that cash and jewellery had been going missing from the house for sometime. When I asked my nephew, he confessed to taking the valuables and cash to pay the blackmailer.”

The teenager said he had given the accused has extorted 12.71 lakh, two gold rings, two gold earrings, a gold chain, gold bracelet and a mobile phone to the accused.

An FIR under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out