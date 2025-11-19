Neighbours shocked, describe Wani as ‘shy youth’

Described by his neighbours as a shy youth, the 20-year-old Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, who was depicted by NIA as another key associate of Dr Umar Nabi, and an “active co-conspirator” of the suicide bomber, in connection with Delhi Red Fort blast in which 12 people lost their lives and several were injured, was student of Government Degree College Levodara in Kulgam. A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Wani to 10-day custody to the NIA. (File)

He was initially picked up by J&K Police from his native place Qazigund last week and later his father Bilal Ahmad Wani and his uncle who is a physics lecturer were also called to the police station for questioning.

Jasir’s aunt Naseema said that Jasir was a student and Dr Muzafar and Dr Adil were his neighbours. “He kept in touch with the doctor as he was a medic so the family had no suspicion that he was doing something else. My husband and Jasir were picked up by police. My husband is innocent and should be released. We belong to a very simple family.”

The neighbours say that they are shocked to know about this and described Jasir as a shy youth. “We know them as educated youth and never thought they would be involved in this type of case. Jasir was shy kind of boy. Everybody is surprised here,” said his neighbour at Qazigund.

Being a neighbour of Dr Adil and Dr Muzaffar Rather, Jasir came in touch with them, who got him connected with other people of the module, especially Dr Umar un Nabi. Officials said that he was very much involved in the scheme of things. “He was first questioned by police teams and later NIA. He gave us many vital clues,” said an officer privy to details.

Investigators claim that a small drone was also recovered from the possession of Jasir.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Wani to 10-day custody to the NIA.