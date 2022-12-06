Nepalese man who supplied charas to Chandigarh students nabbed

A 63-year-old Nepalese man who had been supplying drugs to college students in Chandigarh has been arrested from Kullu, police said on Monday.

Identified as Kharak Bahadur, the accused was arrested on the disclosure of an MBA student Tanuj Garg, who was caught with 110 gm smack on December 3.

Currently in three-day police remand, Tanuj had told the police that Bahadur used to procure drugs from Himachal Pradesh.

On his disclosure, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police carried out a raid near Barseni village in Kullu and on Tanuj’s identification arrested Bahadur.

A resident of Manikaran, Kullu, Bahadur was arrested from near Pulga Dam-Tash road and 5 kg charas was recovered from his possession, said a police official, privy to the matter.

The official added Bahadur cultivated charas plants in a forest area in Kullu and hired labourers from Nepal for the harvest, following which the drug was prepared and sold to his customers.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Sector 49 police station.