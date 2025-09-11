Nepal’s unrest delaying talks on criminals’ exchange: Centre to Himachal HC

In wake of the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Nepal, India has put on hold the ongoing treaty negotiations for the exchange of absconding criminals, said Senior Panel Counsel for Union government Lokinder Paul Thakur, before the Himachal Pradesh high court, during the hearing of criminal appeals filed by the state. He also sought an additional six weeks’ time, citing political turmoil in Nepal. The Union government informed the court that the extradition treaty between India and Nepal — focused on the exchange of absconding criminals — was in its final stages. However, the prevailing unrest in Nepal has stalled its progress. (File)

The counsel told the HC that the treaty between India and Nepal is at the final stage, while seeking time in view of prevailing circumstances.

Considering his request, the HC deferred the hearing till November 17, 2025.

The high court has deferred hearings in a set of criminal appeals filed by the state against 10 people, after the Union government requested additional time, citing political turmoil in Nepal, seeking execution of the warrants of accused in different cases who are from Nepal and have absconded.

The high court has clubbed appeals in about 10 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, where the state of Himachal Pradesh filed criminal appeals in April 2023.

Earlier, on July 8, a bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja had noted that despite India sharing a counter-draft of the treaty with Nepal on February 6, no response had been received from Kathmandu. In the context of a narcotics case, the HC had directed the Centre to pursue the matter diplomatically to ensure compliance with court orders.

With the treaty’s progress stalled, extradition requests and the execution of warrants against accused individuals in Nepal remain pending, affecting ongoing criminal cases.