Netizens concerned over artificially-ripened watermelon: Watermelons safe to consume, says J&K admn

There is a war going on social media over consumption of watermelon in Kashmir this Ramadan. While a section of netizens are alleging use of harmful chemicals to ripen the fruit that is in much demand during the festival month, the administration has issued a clarification saying watermelons are safe to consume as lab tests have found nothing harmful in them. The controversy erupted when an oncologist, Dr Wajahat, just before the start of Ramadan month on March 8, cautioned people against using ‘off-season’ watermelons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Since the controversy erupted, we took samples from all districts. We did spot testing and deep analysis for pesticide residue, chemical analysis and heavy metal residue tests. Nothing adverse has been found — neither any (artificial) colour, nor any chemical,” said Kashmir food safety deputy commissioner Shagufta Jalal on Saturday.

Known to consume watermelons in good quantity in the month of Ramadan, the people in Kashmir have mostly avoided the fruit this time after a social media storm was triggered over claims by some doctors that chemicals and adulterants were being used to ripen and enhance their colour.

However, despite the government clarification many people are still not convinced.

“Some oncologists said consuming chemically-treated watermelon may cause cancer and now the government is claiming that the fruit stock in the market is safe for consumption. Why would we play with our lives as there still are doubts in the minds of people,” said Mohammad Asim, 25, a resident of Srinagar.

“This is no watermelon season. Say no to artificially-ripened watermelon this Ramadan. Save yourself from chemicals and later chemotherapy,” he said and went on to share a series of posts on X detailing the use of different chemicals and adulterants for artificial ripening and colour which are harmful for human use.

While the doctor was immediately corrected by many that the fruit is grown in different parts of the country throughout the year, the tweet gained traction and became viral on social media. Then some other doctors also came in support.

However, there were others who were not convinced by the claims of the doctors. However, the market bore the brunt and is yet to recover.

“The market has been greatly affected by the social media posts. Kashmir would normally receive 25 to 30 trucks of watermelons daily in Ramadan. This time, the stock is pending, and people are still not consuming the fruit despite the government clarification,” said Bashir Ahmad Bashir, president of New Kashmir Fruit Association at Parimpora market in Srinagar. “We hope things will improve in the coming days.”