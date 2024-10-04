Netsmartz Tigers, Punjab Aces through to knockouts in Chandigarh Golf League

Living up to their reputation, Netsmartz Tigers and Punjab Aces cruised through to the knockout stage on Thursday after winning their respective matches against Swinging Samurai and Moksha Royals during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) at Chandigarh Golf Club. Manishtha Rao from Signature by KLV in action during Chandigarh Golf League on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, top placed Partee Panthers, Golf Ninjas and defending champions Captain’s 18 also entered the knockouts. Punjab Aces halved their match against Moksha Royals and got an assured entry to the knockouts from Group B. Moksha Royals now need to wait for the result between the already qualified Sultans of Swing and Cee Dee The Mulligans on Friday to know their fate and join Tee Birds in the Super 12. In another Group B clash, Signature by KLV signed off their campaign with a 5-2 win over bottom placed Golf Masters.

At the start of the day, both the Tigers and Samurai had a chance to qualify for the Super 12 stage. Kabir Dhaliwal and Saurabh Nagpal scored two points in the singles games before BPS Brar - HS Grewal pair won back a point for the Samurai with a 7&5 win. The final three games all went to the wire and results split after Dilsher Grewal and JS Mahi had won 3&2. In a thrilling contest, both Punjab Aces and Moksha Royals, split the singles games at the top of the line up. The Aces went on to win two four-ball games on the 16th hole with Tejinder Grewal-Col AS Sekhon and Aneet Gill-RS Mann scoring the points. The last two games went the Royals way, courtesy Dhruv Kumar-Akarsh Garg pair and Arvind Bajaj-Sehajbir Sidhu combination working well for 4&3 and 5&4 wins. Darvesh Kumar and Tejpal Brar made a fantastic comeback after being 4 down with 6 to play and halved their game to push their points tally up.

Signature by KLV showed they could have done better this year than their points tally suggests after having started the season well. Their win consisted of a 7&6 singles win by Davinder Singh Sandhu and an almost perfect 9&8 win by Sahil Mahajan and Manishtha Rao. Their fourball win was biggest win this season and Angad Matharoo and Ajay Kanwar also scored a huge 6&5 win. For the Masters, Ajay Bansal-Tejbir Wason and Col HS Sethi-Harpal Singh won their games to take their tally into double digits.

From Group A, Partee Panthers, Golf Ninjas, Netsmartz Tigers, Captain’18 and from Group B, Sultans of Swing, Tee Birds, Punjab Aces and from Group C, Hunting Hawks have booked their berth in the knockouts and four places are up for the grabs on Friday.

Results

Netsmartz Tigers 4.5-2.5 Swinging Samurai

Signature by KLV 5-2 Golf Masters

Punjab Aces 3.5-3.5 Moksha Royals