New academic session begins at PGIMER: ‘Support girls, tell them there is nothing they cannot achieve’

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday formally inaugurated its new academic session 2026 at the NINE Auditorium. As many as 350 resident doctors from July 2025 and January 2026 were inducted into the institute with a pledge administered by dean (academics), Dr RK Ratho. Deeya Bajaj, while addressing young doctors with majority being female, gave her strong message of gender equality and empowerment. (HT Photo)

The occasion was graced by Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj, renowned mountaineer, adventurer and motivational speaker, as the chief guest, along with his daughter Deeya Bajaj, an accomplished mountaineer, as the guest of honour. Together, they hold the rare distinction of being the first Asian father–daughter duo to complete the Seven Summits, including Mount Everest.

Deeya Bajaj, while addressing young doctors with majority being female, gave her strong message of gender equality and empowerment. Emphasising the potential of women, she said, “If we support our girls, nourish them, and show them that there is absolutely nothing they cannot achieve—and keep reinforcing this through encouragement and action—we are headed towards an absolutely amazing and fantastic future.” Deeya also shared her experience while climbing Everest with her father.

Highlighting the responsibility borne by medical professionals, PGIMER director, Dr Vivek Lal said, “We are paratroopers in white coats. Everyone looks at us for hope, support and mitigation of disease. Always remember the responsibility that comes with wearing this coat. You are going to be the spearhead of medical care in this institute for the next three years. Don’t crib. It pays to be a Pgite. Always remember the responsibility that comes with wearing this coat.”