Mohali: New Chandigarh stadium to now host 4 Punjab Kings ties

The Punjab Cricket Association New Chandigarh Stadium was initially allotted two Punjab Kings matches in the first Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule — against Gujarat Titans on March 31 and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans on March 31, Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 and Rajasthan Royals on April 28 at the New Chandigarh stadium in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Now, the team will also face Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 and Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Mohali.

In Dharamshala, Punjab Kings will play Delhi Capitals on May 11, Mumbai Indians on May 14, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.

The team’s away schedule includes matches against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai (April 3), Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata (April 6), Mumbai Indians in Mumbai (April 16), Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi (April 25), Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad (May 3), Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad (May 6) and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow (May 23).

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) will host the third one-day international (ODI) between India and the West Indies on October 3, 2026. Before this, the stadium will host a Test match between India and Afghanistan from June 6 to June 10.