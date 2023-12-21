New Covid variant: Haryana set to conduct RT-PCR with immediate effect

In view of an uptick in the coronavirus cases in certain parts of the country, health authorities in Haryana, with immediate effect, will start RT-PCR tests for cases of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Health minister Anil Vij said though there are currently no such cases in Haryana, RT-PCR tests should be mandatory for ILI and SARI cases. (HT File Photo)

Cases of JN.1 variant of the virus have sent alarm bells ringing with the World Health Organization (WHO) classifying JN.1 as a variant of interest.

Health minister Anil Vij said though there are currently no such cases in Haryana, RT-PCR tests should be mandatory for ILI and SARI cases. The minister was speaking after a meeting with Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday to discuss control measures in light of detection of the JN.1 variant in some states.

He said that Covid should be declared a notifiable disease so that private hospitals inform the chief medical officer if cases are detected. He said that monitoring and reporting of ILI and SARI will be done to identify the initial trend of rising cases.