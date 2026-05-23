New Katra helipad to enhance safety, convenience for pilgrims, says Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Shri Mata Vaishno Devi helipad at Hutt village in Katra, officials said on Friday. The development of the modern helipad was undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, in collaboration with the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, at Hutt village, Katra as well as at Shiv Khori. (HT Photo)

Sinha said that the integrated aviation facility will streamline heli-operations, enhancing heli-connectivity, safety, and convenience for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

“This helipad has been developed in strict compliance with the safety and operational norms laid down by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA). The facility places a paramount emphasis on passenger safety, security, and seamless travel experience, meeting the growing heli-services demand of the devotees. It will also provide a significant boost to religious tourism in the region,” he said.

The development of the modern helipad was undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, in collaboration with the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, at Hutt village, Katra as well as at Shiv Khori.

The infrastructure is based on technical inputs from DGCA, and operational requirements assessed by the board. It is capable of accommodating enhanced passenger handling and helicopter operational capacity, including future shifting of the existing Serli Helipad operations to Hutt village.

The project includes construction of the helipad and allied aviation infrastructure, development of a 1.10 km approach road, creation of an expanded terminal building with passenger amenities, as well as construction of a modern hangar facility and associated operational infrastructure.

The project aims to create sufficient operational capacity for present and future helicopter traffic while addressing safety concerns related to helicopters flying over Katra town.

It will also facilitate integrated pilgrimage connectivity between the two shrines from a common heliport and support development of pilgrim infrastructure in the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine area through collaborative institutional arrangements and financial assistance.

LG dedicates new Vaishnavi Bhawan at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Sinha also dedicated the new Vaishnavi Bhawan at the holy shrine Shri Mata Vaishno Devi to the devotees. He said that the new facility will significantly enhance the pilgrim accommodation capacity at Bhawan, improve overall pilgrim amenities and create a modern, efficient and comfortable infrastructure designed to accommodate the growing influx of devotees.

The project was conceptualised under the comprehensive master plan for the Bhawan and its extended areas. Recognising the need for enhanced infrastructure and creation of modern yatri accommodation facilities, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) approved the redevelopment of the Pannishalla area, which was previously used for staff quarters, into Yatri-cum-Staff Accommodation complex.

The new Vaishnavi Bhawan has been constructed over a total area of approximately 45,784 sq ft. The facility will provide 78 well-furnished rooms for pilgrims. The construction work of the building commenced in the month of February 2024 and the building was completed in a time period of two years.

LG chairs meet on upcoming int’l museum in Katra

Sinha also chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the establishment of a state-of-the-art international museum of Goddess at Katra.

During the deliberations, board members and other stakeholders shared their valuable insights and suggestions for creation of a world-class spiritual and cultural landmark. The museum will showcase the sacred iconography of 51 Shakti Peethas alongside the nine divine Swaroops of Maa Durga.

The chief executive officer of the Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, briefed the meeting on steps taken so far. These include the launch of a dedicated website to invite suggestions from across the globe, study visits by teams to existing premier museums across the country, and the identification of leading domain experts to bring the grand vision to fruition.

The board approved the creation of a permanent post for a director general, who will head the museum alongside a dedicated team of experts and officials. Furthermore, the Board granted approval for a dedicated corpus of funds to seamlessly drive the conceptualisation, development, and operations of the prestigious project.