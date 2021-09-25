Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New Mohali DC Isha Kalia conducts checks at public offices
New Mohali DC Isha Kalia conducts checks at public offices

DC Isha Kalia said that any laxity on the part of Mohali administration would not be tolerated at any cost and that such surprise inspections will be carried out regularly
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:10 AM IST

The newly appointed deputy commissioner of Mohali, Isha Kalia, on Friday conducted checks at various offices situated at the District Administration Complex in Sector 76.

Kalia visited various service delivery counters of fard kendra, suvidha kendra, RTI office, tehsil and other offices and interacted with the people there while taking their feedback. She also reviewed various phases of citizen-centric services from issuing of a token number to delivery of the service.

The new DC asked the management of the sewa and suvidha kendra to ensure that every operator on the counter briefed the people about the requirement of the documents for the services in detail so that people did not have to run pillar to post for availing the service.

Kalia also said that services must be provided within stipulated time frame after getting the token, adding that this norm must be implemented in earnest. She also directed them to ensure that more chairs were made available for the people to sit in all public offices.

The DC said that any sort of laxity on the part of management would not be tolerated at any cost and that such surprise inspections would be carried out regularly.

