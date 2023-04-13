New Panchkula deputy commissioner gets cracking to set house in order

Priyanka Soni, a 2012-batch IAS officer, took charge as the Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.

Priyanka Soni, a 2012-batch IAS officer, took charge as the Panchkula deputy commissioner on Wednesday. (HT)

Starting off with setting the house in order, Soni directed all employees at the mini-secretariat to report on time. “Late comers will not be tolerated and will face strict action,” said Soni, after inspecting all offices in the complex.

Soni, who was previously posted as Ambala DC, also issued directions for maintaining cleanliness and beautification of the mini-secretariat, where files stacked in corridors, and dilapidated walls, stairs and halls greet visitors.

She directed the staff to organise the stacked files and move them to the store room.

Soni also inspected the revenue court in mini-secretariat and inquired about pending cases. At the Antyodaya SARAL Kendra, she asked officials to ensure that all benefits are provided within stipulated time frame. She said she will be soon calling a meeting of all district officials to take stock of different development works and projects.

Women calling the shots in Panchkula

With Priyanka Soni taking charge as DC, now women officers are leading the way across the Panchkula administration. The additional deputy commissioner (ADC) is Varsha Khangwal, Panchkula sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) is Mamta Sharma, while Kalka SDM is Ruchi Singh Bedi.

Also, the municipal joint commissioner is Richa Rathi, while the civil surgeon is Mukta Kumar.

Recently, Nikita Khattar had joined as the DCP (Law and Order). A 2018-batch IPS officer, she has been entrusted with supervision of security, law and order, traffic and all three crime branches – Sector 19, 26 and CID. She will also be supervising working of the police lines and the cyber crime police station.

