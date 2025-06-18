New schemes on the anvil under Haryana startup policy

The Haryana government is planning to launch a new set of schemes aimed at providing comprehensive financial and infrastructural assistance to government-owned, government-supported and private incubators under the Haryana State Startup Policy 2022. A review meeting of the State Startup Ecosystem and Incubator Schemes was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Anurag Rastogi in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT FIle)

This was stated during a review meeting of the State Startup Ecosystem and Incubator Schemes held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday.

Commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce, Amit Agrawal on Tuesday said that the schemes included capital subsidy covering 50% of the capital expenditure, up to ₹2 crore for government host institutions and ₹1 crore for private ones. “Financial assistance of up to ₹4 crore will be available for the development of new startup warehouses or innovation campuses with an additional ₹1 crore per annum for three years to meet recurring operating expenses. A similar support structure is planned for the creation of Mobile Application Development Centres,” Agarwal said.

To further ease the operational burden, the schemes offer a 50% reimbursement on lease rent (up to ₹5 lakh per year for three years) and 100% reimbursement on stamp duty and registration charges. Government-owned or supported incubators will also receive ₹2.5 lakh annually for mentorship initiatives, he said. “Additionally, financial support of up to ₹50 lakh per event will be provided for organising or participating in national and international exhibitions and startup fairs.”

Agrawal said that the state has made significant strides in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, emerging as the seventh-largest state in the country in terms of the number of startups recognised with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). “With over 8,800 DPI IT-recognised startups, the state reflects a vibrant and growing startup ecosystem that is contributing to economic diversification and job creation,’’ he added.

The state has also built a strong incubation infrastructure to support startups at various stages. “Over 25 incubators have been established in government and private universities across the state. Additionally, over 10 private-sector-run incubators and 10 government-supported incubators are currently operational, offering a wide range of services including mentorship, networking opportunities and infrastructural support,” Agaral said.

“Several institutions have expressed interest in setting up new incubation centers, which will further strengthen the support system for early-stage startups. Over 45% of the startups in Haryana are led by women entrepreneurs,” he added.