Newborn girl found in Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 toilet

A four-day-old newborn girl was found in a toilet at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Monday evening. The infant was admitted to the nursing ward of GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The infant was discovered by a sanitation worker, Gagan of Sector 25, who was deployed in the private ward on the fifth floor of the emergency building. Around 6 pm, as he entered the toilet on the floor to collect a mop, he noticed a newborn girl, wrapped in blanket, lying on the floor near a dustbin. He informed the ward nurse, who alerted senior doctors and police.

The infant was admitted to the nursing ward. Police registered a case under Sections 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under five years by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

