 Newborn girl's body fished out from Buddha Nullah
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Newborn girl’s body fished out from Buddha Nullah

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 06, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Panic gripped Tajpur road when the body of a newborn girl was fished out from the Buddha Nullah on Monday.

Panic gripped Tajpur road when the body of a newborn girl was fished out from the Buddha Nullah on Monday. The police said that the body was decomposed, and the age of the newborn could only be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Panic gripped Tajpur road when the body of a newborn girl was fished out from the Buddha Nullah on Monday. (Getty Images)
Panic gripped Tajpur road when the body of a newborn girl was fished out from the Buddha Nullah on Monday. (Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, a ragpicker was collecting empty plastic bottles near the nullah when he noticed the body and informed the police. The police said that the body has been sent to the civil hospital and further probe is on.

Sub-inspector Avtar Singh, SHO at Daresi Police station, said it could be an unmarried woman who aborted her pregnancy to avoid social harassment. After she gave birth, she dumped her there.

The police will check records of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get details of women who had gone through delivery in the past two or three days.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Newborn girl's body fished out from Buddha Nullah
© 2024 HindustanTimes
