Newly elected Ludhiana West MLA Sanjeev Arora administered oath by Punjab assembly Speaker

Sanjeev Arora, the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Ludhiana West assembly seat, was administered the oath by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Arora, 61, had defeated Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

While Arora secured 35,179 votes, Ashu got 24,542 votes. BJP’s Jiwan Gupta polled 20,323 votes and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Parupkar Singh Ghuman got 8,203 votes.

The bypoll held on June 19 was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The result was declared on June 23.

Punjab AAP affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, AAP state unit president Aman Arora, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA Budh Ram were among those present on the occasion.