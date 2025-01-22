Newly-wed woman among 5 booked for cooking up murder bid story in Bathinda village

The police booked a newly-wed couple and three others for cooking up a murder bid story at Bhagta Bhai Ka town in Bathinda. Of the five accused, four have been arrested, while the woman is admitted to a hospital. The accused in the police custody in Bathinda on Wednesday.The police booked a newly-wed couple and three others for cooking up a murder bid story at Bhagta Bhai Ka town in Bathinda. Of the five accused, four have been arrested, while the woman is admitted to a hospital. (HT Photo)

Harpreet Kaur, who claimed to have been shot at by unidentified assailants at Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda on Tuesday, had suffered injury after an illicit pistol in possession of her companion went off accidentally, revealed a police probe.

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said on Wednesday that an investigation revealed that Harpreet, her husband Arshdeep Singh and one Sukhchain Singh were scheduled to deliver two .32 pistols to other persons when one weapon went off at grain market of Bhagta Bhai Ka.

Police have arrested Arshdeep, Sukhchain, Tehal Singh and Sandeep Singh for furnishing false information, Arms Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after two countrymade weapons and four cartridges were found.

Harpreet has also been charged with the same criminal sections. She is yet to be arrested as she is being treated at Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital for a gunshot injury, said the SP.

Harpreet was brought to the district hospital yesterday where the couple stated before the police that two unidentified persons on a motorbike shot at her. The couple had claimed that Harpreet was attacked when they were walking at the grain market.

The SP said that as the investigators grew suspicious, the couple was questioned, and it was revealed that they were planning to sell illicit pistols but accidental fire by Sukhchain foiled their plan.

“Sukhchain and Arshdeep took Harpreet along to the grain market to ensure no one suspects when they reached there to hand over the weapons to Sandeep and Tehal. In an accidental fire, Harpreet was injured in her leg, and she was taken to their house at Bhagta Bhai Ka where they decided to cook up a story of the attack before taking her for medical care,” added the SP.

Police said the accused are being questioned to ascertain the source of the weapon and the purpose of supplying it further.

All five accused have no criminal background, added the SP.