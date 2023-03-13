Next 25 years important for India’s developmental journey: Himachal governor

Addressing the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme that is underway at the Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said that such interactive exchange programmes give a peep into the socio-cultural heritage and traditions and economy of the tribal societies and called on to carry out one’s duty with utmost dedication for building self-reliant India. Addressing the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme that is underway at the Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said that such interactive exchange programmes give a peep into the socio-cultural heritage and traditions and economy of the tribal societies and called on to carry out one’s duty with utmost dedication for building self-reliant India. (HT File Photo)

Organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the Youth Exchange Programme is being attended by around 200 tribal youths from states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Apart from this, 20 escorts of the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB are also participating in the youth exchange progamme.

The governor appreciated the combined efforts of the youth showcasing India’s rich culture heritage and civilisation through this programme. The event envisages mass awareness of the development of the country achieved in the last 75 years. It also enables tribal youth to adopt the concept of unity in diversity and contribute significantly in the development of the country, he added.

“The journey of the next 25 years is important for the country, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called ‘Amrit Kaal’. The ‘five vows’ that the Prime Minister has called for in this Amrit Kaal include developed India, freedom from every thought of slavery, pride in heritage, unity and togetherness and citizens performing their duties”, said Shukla. He said that every citizen needs to make a valuable contribution in implementing them.

The governor said, “During this Amrit Kaal, we need to work at a faster pace to fulfil the expectations of our freedom fighters and to achieve the goals, we should move ahead with the spirit of ‘everyone’s effort and everyone’s duty’.” He added that innumerable people hailing from tribal areas have made supreme sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

Extending his best wishes to all the participants of the programme, he said that through such programmes, the exchange of high culture, traditions and customs of the tribal society could be ensured. He said that the tribal youth of the state should also visit other such districts so that the dream of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ could be realised.

Later, the governor flagged off the ‘Adivasi Yuva Yatra’.