NGO flags dry waste burning in Ludhiana

City based NGO, Public Action Committee’s (PAC) member has lodged a formal complaint with local body’s principal secretary against unidentified sweepers of municipal corporation (MC). The complainant alleged involvement of MC sweepers in damaging the environment by burning dry waste near Community Centre in Block C, BRS Nagar. Arora stated that he witnessed the burning of garbage near the spot around 1 pm on Sunday. (HT File Photo for reference)

PAC member Kapil Arora, claimed “I have highlighted this issue multiple times and this is the particular spot where large number of dry waste and plastic is gathered every second day. The waste is then burnt which is causing pollution to the environment and violating the rules of burning dry waste.

Arora stated that he witnessed the burning of garbage near the spot around 1 pm on Sunday. He said that according to nearby residents, it was reported that the garbage was set on fire by MC sweepers.

The complainant emphasised that a significant amount of garbage was present at site, indicating irregular sweeping practices despite MC’s claim of conducting sweeping activities twice as per district environment plan. The burning of waste is a punishable offense under directives from Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal (NGT), and environmental laws, he added. Arora urged the principal secretary to take immediate action against the polluters in accordance with law.

The complaint said as MC issues fines against violators of waste burning regulations, now the department should conduct inquiry and ask residents to give their reviews in this regard. The involvement of department employees in such activities raise questions about accountability, he added.

Arora also referred a previous case filed with the NGT concerning the burning of organic waste and garbage by MC and others. In response, the NGT directed Ludhiana deputy commissioner to submit a report by next hearing date.

A resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Mandeep Singh Dua, said, “Burning of dry leaves is a common affair and mostly sweepers of MC are involved in this which creates smog and smell around that area. Then, it is difficult for the locals to even breathe.” Moreover, the department should take strict action against sweepers who are involved in such practice, he added.

Have issued directions against burning of waste: JE

Horticulture department junior engineer Kirpal Singh said, “I asked the concerned officials to check if sweepers are involved in this and we have already directed all the branches and employees not to be involved in this issue”.