Punjab govt ropes in NGO to help bridge learning gaps in Bathinda primary schools

A non-government organisation (NGO), Sanjhi Sikhya Foundation, has rolled out a programme to bridge learning gaps in 100 government primary schools in three educational blocks of Bathinda district on Friday. Volunteers of Sanjhi Sikhya foundation at Government Rajindra College, Bathinda, on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The NGO is working with the state education department where it will work for two years to strengthen the academic environment at the grassroots level.

At an inaugural function held at Government Rajindra College on Friday, co-founder of the foundation, Simranpreet Singh, said the volunteers will work with the teachers, school management committees (SMCs) and parents to identify the challenges and help mitigate them.

He said the foundation has been working with the state government, in Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Rupnagar districts, since 2018 and has found that trust deficit among the stakeholders and lack of motivation are among the key challenges in the rural education ecosystem.

“Community participation is the key in the project where the rural stakeholders will discuss issues at ‘sikhya gram sabha’ regularly. There will be 8-10 primary schools in a cluster and teachers will hold periodic meetings to exchange innovative ideas to improve foundation learning,” he said.

The NGO leadership said the functionaries of the education department and the district authorities will be approached to address the problems faced at the ground level.