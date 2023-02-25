NGOs shut illegal medicine stalls at Ludhiana civil hospital

After the issue of several non-government organisations (NGOs) illegally providing medicine to patients inside the civil hospital in the name of public service brought to light, the NGOs operating inside the hospital premises shut down their stalls and left the premises following the issue being reported. NGOs that were brazenly operating within the confines of the Ludhiana civil hospital, dispensing medicines to patients without any legal authorisation, have finally packed up their stalls and left the premises. (HT Photo)

For the past 10-15 days, the NGOs had been operating without permission from the hospital authorities and dispensing medicines to patients within the hospital premises. The members of these NGOs used to bring large bags of medicines and set up stalls.

Since the departure of these NGOs from the premises and the discontinuation of medicine distribution, many people have been inquiring with the staff about them, and some have even been requesting medicines.

Dr. Amarjit Kaur, the senior medical officer at civil hospital, said upon discovering that some NGOs were distributing medicines illegally, they promptly held a meeting with the NGOs and cautioned them.

“After the orders from my office, strict action will be initiated if anyone is found violating the law. They wrapped up their stalls and left,” added Dr. Amarjit Kaur.

Dr. Amarjit also mentioned that they are being vigilant to ensure that such practices do not resume.

NGOs such as Ek Noor, Samvedna, Nikhil Trust, Reh Raas Sewa Society, Sarb Sukh Sewa Foundation and Ek Zaria, have been providing their services in the hospital for the past few years. Meanwhile, NGOs, including Nikhil Trust, EK Noor, Sarb Sukh Sewa and Ek Onkar society, were engaged in providing medicine in the hospital.