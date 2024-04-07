NGOs, students perform street plays to spread voter awareness in Ludhiana

To spread awareness among voters and to ensure maximum participation during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections, the district administration organised a “nukkad natak” and “Malwai Giddha” at Mini Rose Garden in Giaspura area in Ludhiana South constituency on Saturday. It was held under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. ‘Nukkad natak’ was performed by the members of NGO Initiators of Change and ‘Malwai Giddha’ performance was given by the students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Sahnewal, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Navneet Kaur Bal, assistant returning officer (ARO), Ludhiana South, said a number of voter awareness activities and voter registration camps are being organised in the constituency on the directs of district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney. She further reiterated the commitment of the administration and police to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, and urged the residents to exercise their “Right to Vote”.