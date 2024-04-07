 NGOs, students perform street plays to spread voter awareness in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

NGOs, students perform street plays to spread voter awareness in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Navneet Kaur Bal, assistant returning officer (ARO), Ludhiana South, said a number of voter awareness activities and voter registration camps are being organised in Ludhiana

To spread awareness among voters and to ensure maximum participation during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections, the district administration organised a “nukkad natak” and “Malwai Giddha” at Mini Rose Garden in Giaspura area in Ludhiana South constituency on Saturday. It was held under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

‘Nukkad natak’ was performed by the members of NGO Initiators of Change and ‘Malwai Giddha’ performance was given by the students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Sahnewal, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
‘Nukkad natak’ was performed by the members of NGO Initiators of Change and ‘Malwai Giddha’ performance was given by the students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Sahnewal, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The “nukkad natak” was performed by the members of NGO Initiators of Change and “Malwai Giddha” performance was given by the students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Sahnewal.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Navneet Kaur Bal, assistant returning officer (ARO), Ludhiana South, said a number of voter awareness activities and voter registration camps are being organised in the constituency on the directs of district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney. She further reiterated the commitment of the administration and police to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, and urged the residents to exercise their “Right to Vote”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NGOs, students perform street plays to spread voter awareness in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On