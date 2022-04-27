NGT monitoring committee to visit Ludhiana : MC, fire officials in a tizzy
With just a day to go for the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee’s visit to the city, civic body and fire officials were on their toes dousing fires and removing garbage in the Tajpur Road Dump area on Tuesday.
With regular fire incidents being reported at the municipal corporation’s primary dumping site for the last 12 days, fire tenders were seen attempting to douse the smouldering waste, while health department officials removed garbage from the area surrounding the dump.
Municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal also inspected the dumping site on Tuesday.
The monitoring committee will visit the city on Wednesday to probe the death of seven members of a family who were charred to death when their shanty, located near the main dumping site on Tajpur Road caught fire on April 20. While the police have not been able to ascertain the cause for the fire, it is suspected that the fire spread from the burning dump. However, civic body officials have denied the allegations while the victims’ family has alleged foul play.
On April 21, the NGT had directed the monitoring committee led by Justice (retd) Jasbir Singh to present a factual report regarding the incident within 15 days. Notice was also issued to the chief secretary, Punjab, to explain the reason for continued failure to deal with the accumulated legacy waste at the dumping site, despite repeated orders by tribunal.
The tribunal also asked why accountability of the state had not been fixed under Section 15 of NGT Act. Over 20 lakh tonnes of garbage is accumulated on the dump site.
Expedite project to remove waste accumulation: Addl chief secy
Additional chief secretary to the chief minister A Venu Prasad directed the administration to expedite the project to remediate accumulated legacy waste at the landfill site on Tuesday.
Prasad, who was in the city for official business, directed deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik to start remediation of waste along the lines of Amritsar and Jalandhar.
Over 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has accumulated on the main dump site of the MC. Waste processing was put to halt at the main dump site after A2Z terminated its contract to manage solid waste in February, 2021. Over 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city on a daily basis.
MC officials said that the tenders were being floated to hire a contractor to deal with the legacy waste in phases under the Smart City Mission.
Ludhiana man held for smuggling leopard skin
A Ludhiana man was arrested on Tuesday for animal skin smuggling after a joint team of local police, forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, recovered three leopard skins from Sanjiv's house at Prem Vihar. A complaint in this regard was made at the Tibba police station, said station house officer inspector Ranbir Singh. A raid was conducted and Sanjiv was held following recoveries from his house, said the SHO.
Widespread protests held in Jammu over erratic water, electricity supply
Enraged over rampant power cuts and erratic water supply amid rising mercury, residents protested in various parts of Jammu on Tuesday. Protests were held in Vijapur town of Samba, Jammu city and Kathua town where angry people strongly castigated the administration for prolonged power cuts and erratic water supply. They also shouted slogans against the LG administration for turning a blind eye to the chaotic situation.
55-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, kin allege foul play
A 55-year-old woman was found dead at The victim, Vimla Devi, 55, a widow's residence in Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar, on Tuesday morning. The victim, Vimla Devi, 55, a widow, lived alone. Neighbours spotted her lying on the floor and raised the alarm. While police suspect the victim died of natural causes, her maternal family has alleged foul play. The victim had no children, and her siblings had been taking care of her daily expenses after her husband's death.
NIA takes over Sunjuwan terror attack case
Following the encounter near Sunjuwan military station on Friday that left two Jaish terrorists and a Central Industrial Security Force officer dead and 10 others injured, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe, said officials on Tuesday. “NIA has taken over the probe. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are in the process of sharing the case diary, other technical and other material evidences with the NIA,” said senior officials.
Hailstorm in north Kashmir damages fruit orchards
The hailstorm that lashed parts of north Kashmir on Monday evening caused heavy damages to the fruit orchards. The massive hailstorm hit parts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Director general of horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, said, “As per initial data, the loss caused in orchards ranges from 5% to 30%. So far, we have data of 14 villages which got effected due to the hailstorm. ”
