{NGT order} Failure to manage legacy waste, sewage costs Punjab 1,026 cr

Blurb: State told to deposit amount within a month; next hearing is scheduled for Sept 27 Open garbage dump lying near the sidhwan canal in gill chowk area in Ludhiana .(Photo Hindustan Times) (HT Photo)

Ludhiana

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Punjab government to pay ₹1,026 crore as environmental compensation for failing to manage legacy waste and untreated sewage.

In the order dated July 25, the NGT directed the Punjab chief secretary to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month and to submit a compliance report.

In September 2022, too, the tribunal imposed a fine of ₹2,180 crore on the state for its inability to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage and manage solid waste properly. But the Punjab government has only deposited ₹100 crore so far, leading to further scrutiny by the green tribunal, officials familiar with the matter said.

The tribunal noted that the chief secretary failed to comply with its earlier order, which required the creation of a “ring-fence” account to manage ₹2,080 crore for environmental restoration. This non-compliance is considered a serious violation under Section 26 of the NGT Act, 2010, the NGT noted.

The NGT’s decision comes after reviewing various reports and data that highlight the poor state of waste management in Punjab. The tribunal found that many towns and local bodies in the state are not processing solid waste effectively, leading to large amounts of untreated waste. The state’s efforts to manage plastic and biomedical waste were also found lacking, with many violations noted across different districts.

Besides, the tribunal observed significant gaps in the treatment of liquid waste in Punjab. Despite generating 2,212 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, the state still has a gap of 326.58 MLD in treatment capacity. The tribunal expressed concern over the amount of untreated sewage entering rivers, further polluting the already degraded water bodies like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ghaggar rivers.

Due to the continued violations and lack of progress, the NGT has now imposed a strict deadline for the Punjab government to comply with its orders. The chief secretary has been directed to file regular progress reports and show cause as to why further legal action should not be taken against the state officials responsible for these violations.

The tribunal warned that if the Punjab government fails to meet these deadlines, it could face further penalties under various environmental protection laws, including the Water Act of 1974 and the Environment Protection Act of 1986.

The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for September 27, 2024, where the tribunal will review the state’s compliance with its orders.

Following the NGT order, chief secretary Anurag Verma on Wednesday directed officials to start a special campaign in the cities and towns to make the state clean and waste free.

Chairing a meeting with local government officials, deputy commissioners, municipal corporation commissioners, additional deputy commissioners (urban development) and EOs of municipal councils and panchayats, he said piles of garbage in the cities has been removed. It should now be managed immediately in an effective manner by making a comprehensive plan in this regard.

The chief secretary said under this special campaign, arrangements should be made to dispose of the legacy wastage by taking new initiatives.

Verma said that the deputy commissioners should keep a constant review of the cleanliness drive. Besides, if there is a need for a place to set up a sewage treatment plant, the deputy commissioners should do the needful. He also ordered early completion of sewage treatment plants.