NGT pulls up Haryana govt over pending environmental compensation recovery

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday expressed concerns over the Haryana government’s alleged failure to recover substantial amounts of environmental compensation from polluters. The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday expressed concerns over the Haryana government’s alleged failure to recover substantial amounts of environmental compensation from polluters.

It directed the state to file a specific response on why it should not be made to pay the unrealised sums from its own coffers.

During a resumed hearing in the case, the bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Dr A Senthil Vel (expert member) observed that recovery of “huge amount ( ₹39.39 crore) of environmental compensation is pending evidently due to inaction on the part of the instrumentalities the state government”.

The tribunal explicitly directed the state government and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to file its response explaining “why respondent no 1 (state of Haryana) be not directed to pay the amount of environmental compensation which remains unrealised for more than six months after institution of the recovery proceedings so that the damage caused to environment can be remedied.”

The order clarifies that once the state deposits the amount, it will be free to recover the same from the actual violators in accordance with law.

The directions came after the bench scrutinised the latest report dated May 23 this year filed by the HSPCB’s Panipat regional officer. Even the tribunal expressed dissatisfaction over the findings of the reports as it mentioned that the report “suffers from discrepancies disclosed on comparative reading with report dated Mary 29.”

However, the counsel for Haryana government and the HSPCB sought one month’s time to file an additional report containing “correct facts and figures including the correct amount of environmental compensation recommended, imposed and to be recovered and the tribunal has granted the request”.

The matter has now been posted for further hearing on July 29. According to the report submitted by the HSPCB with the NGT environment compensation, penalties worth ₹39.39 crore of the total ₹40.61 crore imposed on ready mix concrete (RMC) plants operating across the state for alleged violations of pollution norms is yet to be recovered.

Vinay Pratap, chairman, HSPCB, said he has been reviewing the matter and directions have been issued to regional officers for taking steps for the recovery of pending environmental compensation amount from RMC plants across the state.

“Recovery of pending environmental compensation from all defaulting units, including RMC plants, has been emphasised and ROs have been given 3 weeks time to get the recovery done. Since the matter is sub judice before NGT, compliance affidavit will be sent after ensuring recovery of pending environmental compensation from RMC plant,” he added.