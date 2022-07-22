NHAI plans underpass at accident blackspot on highway near Ambala
Blurb: Highway authority write to Union ministry, says underpass to help streamline local traffic
In a bid to streamline traffic and reduce the risk of accidents, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has written to the Union ministry of road transport and highways for constructing an underpass at Sultanpur chowk on the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway.
Speaking about the same, an official sai, “Due to heavy pedestrian movement, constructing a foot-over bridge was also on cards, but due to crossing of two-wheelers and tractors, it was cancelled. As a precautionary measure, pedestrian guardrails and other safety equipment were installed. We have also spoken to the PWD and they are preparing for a rail over-bridge.”
“We have also written to the ministry last month about the requirement of an underpass for the movement of local traffic. Constructing a flyover was not found feasible at the chowk,” the official added.
Traffic woes
Nearly 10 km away from the district headquarters, the Sultanpur chowk is one of the 14 black spots in the district and witnesses high-traffic density. Locals say the situation is worsened due to the presence of a railway crossing at the Dhulkot fatak, which results in vehicles lining-up all the way up to the intersection in the evening.
Sushil, a daily-wager employed at a shop near the chowk said, “Most of the accidents take place due to speeding buses either taking the Chandigarh highway from the service road or vice versa.”
Manish Anand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member from ward number 7 in the municipal corporation (MC) house, meanwhile, demanded that the crossing be permanently closed for local traffic.
“It was discussed earlier that the traffic could cross through other cuts below flyovers, but the locals believe that this will hassle the movement of school-going children. We will raise the issue again before the police,” he said.
In a letter to the ministry of road transport and highways dated November 8, 2021, the superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa had said a survey on black spots conducted by the NHAI, the public works department (PWD), and road transport authority (RTA), revealed that nine accidents took place at the spot, killing six people in the last three years.
The SP asked the ministry to install thermo plastic strips and steps to allow safe pedestrian movement and, if required, a flyover. Police documents also reveal that maximum accidents at the chowk took place due to illegal cuts, non-working condition of the traffic lights and lack of proper road markings.
As per the definition, a black spot is declared if five or more fatal accidents take place around 500 m of an area at a particular spot in a three-year period. In December last year, five passengers were killed and nine were injured in a collision of two private buses opposite the Healing Touch Hospital, a stone’s throw from the spot.
Traffic lights at the chowk have also been lying non-functional for the past several months, leading to chaos at one of the major intersections of the city that is also prone to accidents.
On being asked about the lights, the SP said the highway authorities would deal with the issue. NHAI engineer Abhimanyu Malik, however, passed the buck for the maintenance of traffic lights back onto the police.
-
25-year-old man arrested for threatening father with revolver
A 25-year-old man from Nhava village has been arrested by Nhava Sheva police for threatening his father with a revolver over a family dispute. The accused, identified as Vikrant Jaywant Bhoir, had been staying with his wife and away from his parents since the last three months due to the domestic dispute. The accused was arrested under Sections of The Arms Act and Sections of IPC for causing breach of peace by intentional insult.
-
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after seeking weapon licence for protection
Bollywood actor Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Friday, after the former submitted an application last month seeking a weapon licence for personal protection. The development comes after Salman Khan's father Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo last month. Salman Khan's security was also heightened and a van was deployed outside his residence the next day.
-
American poet Charles Bukowski once said, “If I have any advice to anybody it's this: Take up watercolour painting.” “You may fail once, twice, thrice... but if you keep going, success will be yours,” Nayagaon-based art instructor Sikander Singh adds. To Artist Neha Mehta's fellow artists, her advice is to make mistakes – “lots of them” – as that's the way to learn while having fun. Sarabjeet Singh, who owns an art studio in Sector 19's advice to newbies is to not seek instant fame.
-
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for arterial roads on Gurpurab
Vehicular movement on some stretches around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is expected to remain disturbed and may witness traffic jams during evening hours on Friday owing to Gurpurab celebrations for which thousands of people visit the shrine every year. A similar advisory was issued in the afternoon as well for the same stretches. However, keeping in view the evening peak hours, traffic jams are likely on these roads, said a traffic police officer.
-
Patient complains of cockroach in food at Vashi General Hospital
A patient admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Vashi General Hospital complained of a cockroach in the food he was served by the hospital authorities on Thursday. The cockroach was found in the lentil curry served. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has taken cognisance of the incident and served a show cause notice to the caterer. A video of the food that was shot by a patient in the adjacent bed has gone viral.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics