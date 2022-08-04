NHAI starts repair of service lanes in Jagraon

The National Highway Authority of India has started repairing service lanes and national highways in Ludhiana’s Jagraon sub-division.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said the administration had been for the past year constantly taking up the issue of repairing the service lanes and making the road motorable with NHAI. He said commuters were also facing difficulties due to potholed service lanes.

He also pointed out that NHAI had blacklisted the concessionaire of this particular highway which failed to maintain service lanes.

Hira said that NHAI officials had promised to start repair works during a meeting conducted by forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on July 26 when Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke had raised the issue.

Hira said the administration is keeping a watch on the repair works and will be completed within this week.

48 test Covid +ve, 246 cases active

As many as 48 people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Wednesday. Currently, there are 246 active cases, of which 225 patients are under home isolation and rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. So far, 1,12,577 Covid infections have been reported from Ludhiana, of which 1,09,327 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.

Man, wife booked for duping uncle of ₹30 lakh

The Sudhar police have booked a man and his wife for duping his uncle of ₹30 lakh. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Boparai Kalan village and his wife Bhupinder Kaur. The complainant, Banta Singh of the same village as the suspects, stated that his nephew Gurpreet Singh asked him to lend him ₹3 lakh. The complainant added that Gurpreet took him to the bank, where he fraudulently transferred ₹30 lakh to his account. ASI Pyara Singh, investigating officer, said a cheating case has been registered.