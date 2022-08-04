NHAI starts repair of service lanes in Jagraon
The National Highway Authority of India has started repairing service lanes and national highways in Ludhiana’s Jagraon sub-division.
Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said the administration had been for the past year constantly taking up the issue of repairing the service lanes and making the road motorable with NHAI. He said commuters were also facing difficulties due to potholed service lanes.
He also pointed out that NHAI had blacklisted the concessionaire of this particular highway which failed to maintain service lanes.
Hira said that NHAI officials had promised to start repair works during a meeting conducted by forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on July 26 when Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke had raised the issue.
Hira said the administration is keeping a watch on the repair works and will be completed within this week.
48 test Covid +ve, 246 cases active
As many as 48 people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Wednesday. Currently, there are 246 active cases, of which 225 patients are under home isolation and rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. So far, 1,12,577 Covid infections have been reported from Ludhiana, of which 1,09,327 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.
Man, wife booked for duping uncle of ₹30 lakh
The Sudhar police have booked a man and his wife for duping his uncle of ₹30 lakh. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Boparai Kalan village and his wife Bhupinder Kaur. The complainant, Banta Singh of the same village as the suspects, stated that his nephew Gurpreet Singh asked him to lend him ₹3 lakh. The complainant added that Gurpreet took him to the bank, where he fraudulently transferred ₹30 lakh to his account. ASI Pyara Singh, investigating officer, said a cheating case has been registered.
Ludhiana: PAU students clean vehicles to mark protest
A day after pulling rickshaws, students of Punjab Agricultural University cleaned vehicles of commuters on Ferozepur Road to mark their protest against the state government which entered its eighth day on Wednesday. Students affiliated to the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association have been protesting over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and the failure of the Punjab government to provide employment to educated youth.
2 men shot at: 2 brothers, their father booked for attempt to murder in Ludhiana
A day after two men suffered bullet injuries after being shot at, police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against two brothers, their father and three unidentified accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Mor, his brother Billu and their father Teerath Singh. While one of the victims, Rakesh, is stable, Rana is still serious, police said. The added that Rakesh and Rana had a rivalry with Mor.
U.P. chief secy calls for expos on Partition on Aug 14
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that this year August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' and asked officials to arrange holding exhibitions on this subject in all districts. Holding a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here, he directed officials to do their utmost to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be launched from August 13 to August 15, successful.
Vikas Thakur’s CWG triumph a dream birthday gift for his mother
Asha Thakur received the birthday gift of her dreams on Tuesday after her son, Ludhiana lad Vikas Thakur, 28, clinched his third Commonwealth Games medal in weightlifting. Thakur, who earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively, once again made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 96-kg category in Birmingham on Tuesday, following which festivities erupted at his house in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: Woman sets self ablaze; mother, brother and aunt booked
After a 30-year-old married woman tried to commit suicide by setting The victim, Mandeep Kaur of Jhordan village on fire, her mother, brother and aunt have been booked for abetment. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, the victim' mother, her brother Lakhbir Kaur and aunt (father's sister) Daljit Kaur. She went to the kitchen and threatened to set herself on fire if they didn't stop beating her. However, they continued to beat her, following which she self-immolated.
