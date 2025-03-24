NHM workers face mild lathicharge in Kurukshetra

A group of National Health Mission (NHM) employees were lathicharged and faced water cannons, after they allegedly tried to push through the police barricades and move towards the residence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra on Sunday. Ladwa DSP Randhir Singh who was at the spot to ensure law and order, said that while their delegates were taking part in a meeting with a representative of the CM, a group of protestors got aggressive. (HT File)

Police said that the incident happened when members from an NHM association had gathered near CM house in Sector 3, Kurukshetra to press for their pending demands.

Ladwa DSP Randhir Singh who was at the spot to ensure law and order, said that while their delegates were taking part in a meeting with a representative of the CM, a group of protestors got aggressive.

“They broke a few barricades and pushed our men, who faced minor injuries. Using minimum force, the protestors were chased backwards. The situation is now normal, and the association members left after handing over a memorandum,” he added.

NHM workers alleged that they were protesting peacefully, and the cops injured many of them badly.