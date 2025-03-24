Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NHM workers face mild lathicharge in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 24, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Police said that the incident happened when members from an NHM association had gathered near CM house in Sector 3, Kurukshetra to press for their pending demands.

A group of National Health Mission (NHM) employees were lathicharged and faced water cannons, after they allegedly tried to push through the police barricades and move towards the residence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Ladwa DSP Randhir Singh who was at the spot to ensure law and order, said that while their delegates were taking part in a meeting with a representative of the CM, a group of protestors got aggressive. (HT File)
Ladwa DSP Randhir Singh who was at the spot to ensure law and order, said that while their delegates were taking part in a meeting with a representative of the CM, a group of protestors got aggressive. (HT File)

Police said that the incident happened when members from an NHM association had gathered near CM house in Sector 3, Kurukshetra to press for their pending demands.

Ladwa DSP Randhir Singh who was at the spot to ensure law and order, said that while their delegates were taking part in a meeting with a representative of the CM, a group of protestors got aggressive.

“They broke a few barricades and pushed our men, who faced minor injuries. Using minimum force, the protestors were chased backwards. The situation is now normal, and the association members left after handing over a memorandum,” he added.

NHM workers alleged that they were protesting peacefully, and the cops injured many of them badly.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On