NHM workers threaten protest during Ludhiana bypoll over salary delays

Healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses, employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) have raised their concerns over the non-payment of salaries for the past two months. Frustrated by the delay, the workers have warned that if dues are not cleared at the earliest, they will be forced to intensify their agitation, disrupting essential healthcare services. Workers say the salary delay has pushed nearly 10,000 NHM workers across Punjab into a financial crisis. (HT File)

Adding pressure on the state government, NHM workers have also announced a coordinated protest campaign during the Ludhiana by-election in May. As part of the plan, employees from five districts each day will go door-to-door in the constituency, distributing pamphlets and raising awareness among voters about the long-standing neglect of frontline health workers.

Workers say the salary delay has pushed nearly 10,000 NHM workers across Punjab, into a financial crisis, especially during April, a month marked by heightened household expenses. “We are already working on minimal pay. Now, even those meagre wages are being withheld, making it impossible for us to run our homes,” said one NHM employee.

While healthcare services continue for now, the workers said they marked their attendance on Monday but observed a statewide symbolic protest to highlight the crisis.

They also pointed out that a meeting held on April 16 between NHM representatives and the department had ended with certain assurances, including timely salary release and the implementation of service-related demands. However, the workers claim no concrete action has followed.

The employees allege that besides delaying salaries, the state government has neither increased their pay nor implemented basic entitlements like earned leave and health insurance. “It’s deeply demoralising that even after decades of service, many workers are retiring empty-handed, without gratuity or any post-retirement benefits,” a health worker said.

Expressing disappointment with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the workers said that verbal and written promises from the health department regarding timely payments have remained unfulfilled. They have now appealed that salaries be mandatorily released within the first week of every month to prevent further mental and financial stress.

With the Ludhiana bypoll approaching, NHM staff say they are prepared to take their grievances directly to the public, warning that the coming weeks may see escalated protests if their concerns continue to be ignored.