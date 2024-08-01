NHM workers to end strike within a day or two: Minister Gupta

Health minister Kamal Gupta, who met striking National Health Mission (NHM) workers in Ambala on Wednesday and heard their demands, said they are likely to end their indefinite sit-in across the state “within a day or two”. After meeting an NHM delegation, Health minister Kamal Gupta said, “They are like our brothers and bureaucracy has a positive response on their demands. Meetings will take place and I believe there will be an agreement between both and the strike will get over within a day or two.” (HT File)

The minister was in the town to inspect the under-construction civil enclave (domestic airport) site in Ambala Cantonment, where he also met various delegations of doctors and health workers. Nearly 14,000 NHM employees went on an indefinite strike in every district of the state on July 26, impacting health services largely at paediatrician, gynaecology, TB, HIV and referral transport. Symbolic protests were also held this month for a few days.

The workers’ demands include job regularisation, implementation of the 7th pay commission benefits approved in principle by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2021, issues in leave approvals and compensation for wages deducted during strike among other things.

Reacting to the same, NHM Employees’ Sanjha Morcha said despite receiving another assurance during a meeting, the strike will continue and has been extended till August 2.

Sunil Hari, Ambala district secretary of the union, said they are the backbone of the health system and are being exploited by the authorities for the last several decades in the name of a contract.

“In 2005, 191 countries at the global level came together under millennium development goal on several health parameters like starvation, birth rate, maternal mortality, HIV-AIIDS and malaria. And, the NHM employees worked day and night to help the nation achieve satisfactory targets on all parameters,” he added.

‘Flight to Ayodhya to begin starting august end’

After inspecting the civil enclave, Gupta, who also holds the charge of civil aviation, said, “The flights to Ayodhya are likely to take off by the end of this month. I’ve instructed the officials to double the labour to expedite the work. Later, flights to Jammu and other places may be added.”

During an inspection in early July, Gupta had assured that the flight operations will kick-off by August 15, but the date has been extended after his fresh visit.

Dubbed as a dream project of local MLA and former home minister Anil Vij, the construction of the airport next to the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station is in final stages and the existing IAF airstrip will be used for flight operations.