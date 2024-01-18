The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to Panipat superintendent of police (SP) seeking an action taken report (ATR) in the alleged suicide by a ninth class student last month. NHRC notice to Panipat SP over girl student’s suicide (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the notice, the girl, who was from the district, had died by suicide after she was blackmailed by miscreants, who threatened to upload her obscene video on social media.

The AISU alleged that the miscreants had extorted ₹2,000 from the victim and her elder sister, a Class 11 student. Due to repeated threats and demand for money by the persons, the victim ended her life, the commission said in the notice.

The notice comes over a month after AISU, a students’ rights body, filed a complaint before the commission citing a newspaper report.

The commission’s law division, while forwarding the complaint, sought an investigation and an ATR within four weeks of the notice.

According to social activist Savita Arya, on December 18, the younger sister consumed poison and later died at a hospital, where her statements were recorded.

Based on the complaint, a case was lodged under section 305 of the IPC at Old Industrial police station and two men Sahil and Manish were arrested the next day, police said.