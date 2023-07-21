Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: NIA, SIU raid house of Hizbul commander in Kishtwar

J&K: NIA, SIU raid house of Hizbul commander in Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 21, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Friday raided house of an active terrorist Reyaz Ahmad in Kishtwar district’s Marwah area, said officials.

A case already stands registered against Reyaz Ahmad under Sections 3, 13, 20, 38, 39 of the UAPA at Kishtwar police station. (Getty images)
In the raids, which started around 8 am, the team seized some incriminating documents from the house of the commander. Officials believe that Reyaz aids Jehangir Saroori, the longest surviving terrorist of J&K. Kishtwar SSP, Khalil Poswal said, “a joint team of NIA and SIU today raided the house of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Ahmad in Rinnai of Marwah, which is a remote and hilly area.”

“The terrorist is one among three terrorists, who are active in the region,” said the SSP.

A case already stands registered against Reyaz Ahmad under Sections 3, 13, 20, 38, 39 of the UAPA Act at Kishtwar police station.

