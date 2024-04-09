NIA arrests key accused in 102 kg heroin haul at Attari

The national investigation agency (NIA) arrested Harwinder Singh alias Soshi Pannu, the key accused in the 2022 Attari narcotics haul case, an official statement said on Tuesday. The case relates to a major conspiracy hatched by international drug cartels to circulate drugs in India through various distributors and channelise the proceeds to foreign-based operators. (HT file)

As per investigations,Singh, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran, used to distribute drugs, handle cash and launder drug proceeds through banking as well as hawala channels.

The NIA has found the key accused actively involved in drug dealing and quality testing besides handling the proceeds of narcotics smuggling, the probe agency said in the statement.

The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to six, the statement added.

The case came to light following two seizures, totalling 102.784 kg of heroin in April 2022 by the Indian customs, the agency said.

The ststement added that the drugs, which had been concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (mulethi), had arrived in India from Afghanistan through integrated check post, Attari, Amritsar.

The NIA had found that on the directions of Dubai-based absconding accused, Shahid Ahmed alias Qazi Abdul Wadood, the consignment was sent into India by Afghanistan-based accused Nazir Ahmed Qani.

It was meant for delivery to accused Razi Haider Zaidi in India for further distribution across the country, the probe agency said. Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal were arrested earlier in the case.The proceeds of narcotics were then recovered from another co-accused, Amritpal Singh, and frozen under relevant legal provisions.

Singh was arrested on December 15, 2023 while attempting to flee the country. Shahid Ahmed and Nazir Ahmed Qani are absconding, the NIA said.

A chargesheet was filed by the agency earlier on December 16, 2022, against four accused persons, Shahid Ahmed alias Qazi Abdul Wadood, Nazir Ahmed Qani, Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal, it added.