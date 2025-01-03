Menu Explore
NIA attaches property of key terror operative in Anantnag

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 04, 2025 06:06 AM IST

The chargesheeted accused Mohammad Akbar Dar was an associate of LeT terrorist Uzair Khan and had provided logistical support, shelter, food and intelligence to Khan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached property of a key accused in a case relating to an encounter involving a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir.

Uzair Khan was killed in the encounter, which had taken place in Guri Nad forest area of Kokernag area in 2023. (File)
Uzair Khan was killed in the encounter, which had taken place in Guri Nad forest area of Kokernag area in 2023. (File)

The chargesheeted accused Mohammad Akbar Dar was an associate of LeT terrorist Uzair Khan and had provided logistical support, shelter, food and intelligence to Khan.

As part of its action against terror networks in Kashmir, NIA has attached Dar’s immovable property, measuring 19 marlas, in Halpora, Kokernag area of Anantnag.

The attachment was carried out under Sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Uzair Khan was killed in the encounter, which had taken place in Guri Nad forest area of Kokernag area in 2023.

Four security personnel were martyred in the encounter.

Mohammad Akbar Dar was arrested on September 20, 2023, after 40 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from his residence.

He was chargesheeted in March 2024 before the NIA special court at Jammu, under Section 120-B of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act 1959, and Sections 18, 19, 38, and 39 of the UA(P)A, 1967.

