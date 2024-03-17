NIA chargesheets 2 in Kokernag encounter case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag encounter case of 2023. A LeT terrorist and three security personnel were killed in it. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag encounter case of 2023. A LeT terrorist and three security personnel were killed in it. (File Photo)

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against Mohammad Akbar Dar and Ghulam Nabi Dar, both residents of Kokernag area of Anantnag. They have been charged under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act.

The case relates to a week-long encounter that took place at Guri Nad Forest, Halpora Kokernag, in which terrorist Uzair Khan was neutralised by the security forces.

The terrorist killed in the encounter was an active member of The Resistant Front (TRF), an off-shoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Uzair had joined the LeT in August 2022 and was involved in promoting terror activities against security forces in Anantnag area through Pakistani handlers from across the border.

He had also been involved in earlier terror incidents in the Kokernag area, and on previous two occasions, he had managed to flee from the clutches of the security forces after taking advantage of the mountainous/forest terrain.

Investigations revealed that accused Mohammad Akbar Dar and Ghulam Nabi Dar were working as OGWs (overground workers) for terrorist Uzair Khan.

The duo was helping the terrorists active in the area to commit terror acts and activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

They were providing information about the movement of the security forces, along with logistic support in the form of food, daily need items, etc. They were also harbouring terrorists by providing them shelter.

Both LeT and TRF are proscribed organisations and have been involved in continuous instigation/motivation of Kashmiri youth to join the terror outfits in the name of jihad.

The case was initially registered on September 13, 2023, at Kokernag police station and re-registered by NIA on December 5.