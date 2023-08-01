NIA conducts raids at 2 houses in Jalandhar’s Dalewal village

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at two houses in Dalewal village of Jalandhar district in the wee hours on Tuesday. One of the houses that was raided by the NIA, at Jalandhar’s Dalewal village. (HT Photo)

As per information, the houses belong to UK residents Luvshinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, who are settled abroad for the last 35 years.

Accompanied by the local police, the NIA officials questioned Balwinder’s nephew for six hours and also confiscated his mobile phone. Meanwhile, Luvshinder’s sister-in-law and her son were also questioned for three hours and were summoned to appear at NIA headquarters on August 7.

A senior Punjab police official said the NIA officials didn’t divulge details but the raids are aimed at investigating the violent protests at the Indian high commission in London by Khalistan supporters on March 19 this year.

The NIA had recently released pictures of those involved in the incident in which the National Flag at the Indian high commission was pulled down during a protest by Khalistani supporters.

An official said the construction of a library in the name of former activists of Sikh student federation is also under scanner.