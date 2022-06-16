Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-funding case
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-funding case

NIA conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts. The raids were conducted in connection with cross-LoC trade and terror financing case
NIA spokesman said that searches were conducted at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and one location in Handwara. The raids were conducted in connection with cross-LoC trade and terror financing case (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multiple raids in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

The raids were conducted in connection with the cross-LoC trade and terror financing case that is being investigated by the agency.

NIA spokesman said that searches were conducted at three locations in Baramulla and one location in Handwara.

“The case pertains to the generation of additional profits through cross-LoC trade mechanism between J&K and PoK and using funds so generated for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir,” NIA spokesman said in a statement.

The cross-LoC trade was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district. The trade has been suspended since April 2019.

The NIA said the terror-financing case was registered in December 2016.

“During the searches conducted today, digital devices along with incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation in the case continues,” the spokesman said.

