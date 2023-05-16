NIA raids at 13 locations in Kashmir

Continuing its operations in Kashmir, sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids and searches at 13 locations and claimed to have seized incriminating material and documents during the search operations. NIA claims to have seized incriminating material and documents during the raids in Kashmir on Monday. (HT File Photo)

NIA officials said in its clamp down on terror ecosystem, including offshoots and affiliates of Pakistan-based terror groups, 70 raids were conducted in J&K in the past 15 days. “The NIA conducted a series of raids in Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir, and seized incriminating material, documents etc.,” they said.

“The NIA launched extensive searches at 13 locations of sympathisers/cadres, hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pak-backed terror organisations, including Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc,” said an NIA spokesman in a statement.

The spokesman said the raids were a part of the ongoing investigations of the NIA in the terror conspiracy case, involving the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of various newly-launched outfits, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF among others.

“Besides terrorist and violent activities, these cadres and workers had been found involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotics and arms/ammunition,” said the spokesman, adding that investigations had revealed that Pak-based operatives were involved in delivery of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to these cadres and workers in the Kashmir valley via drones.

“Social media platforms were also being widely used by the operatives across the border to connect with OGWs and cadres in Kashmir,” said the spokesman.

The NIA had registered a case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo motu on June 21, 2022 in the matter related to conspiracy and plans, hatched physically as well in cyberspace, by these proscribed terrorist organisations. “The conspirators aimed to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc, as a part of a larger conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising and deploying OGWs,” the spokesman said.