 NIA court declares JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo proclaimed offender - Hindustan Times
NIA court declares JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo proclaimed offender

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 22, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Pulwama has declared Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as a proclaimed offender.

Last year the authorities had demolished Nengroo’s house that the government said was constructed on the government land.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police said he was also involved in the Pulwama attack conspiracy which left more than 40 security personnel dead in February 2019.

“The NIA court, Pulwama, declared Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo of Hanjan Bala of PS Rajpora a proclaimed offender on the application moved by Pulwama police. Nengroo alias Molvi is also declared as individual terrorist by MHA in 2022,” the J&K Police said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Police said Nengroo managed to exfiltrate to PoK in 2018 and is currently carrying out anti-national activities from there and is alluring local youths in terrorism. “He (Nengroo) is involved in many FIRs and in many anti-national and terrorism-related cases,” the spokesman said, adding that Nengroo’s name has surfaced in many FIRs in recent time, where he approached the local youth on social media, misguided them to join the terrorist ranks and also tasked them for weapon transport etc.

