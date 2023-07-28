Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA issues proclamation orders against two active militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 28, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said before initiating further proceedings, the NIA court has given them a chance to surrender by or before September 15.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday issued proclamation orders against two active militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on the instructions of state investigative Unit (SIU).

“The proclamation orders have been issued against the involved terrorists namely Yawar Bashir Dar of Redwani Balla and Irfan Yaqoob Lone of Hawoora,” the J&K Police said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said before issuing the proclamation orders, the court had issued open ended non-bailable warrants (NBW) against these terrorists.

The police said before initiating further proceedings, the court has given them a chance to surrender by or before September 15.

