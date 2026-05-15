NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet in Red Fort car blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a comprehensive 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 individuals in connection with the car bomb explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025. The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court at Patiala House on Wednesday, naming 10 accused linked to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). (File)

The blast, involving a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), resulted in 11 fatalities, numerous injuries, and significant property damage in the national capital.

The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court at Patiala House on Wednesday, naming 10 accused linked to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

White-collar terror link

The investigation identified Dr Umer Un Nabi, a former assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University, Faridabad, as the primary perpetrator who died in the explosion. While charges against Dr Nabi are proposed to be abated due to his death, the NIA has detailed the roles of nine other conspirators, including five other medical professionals.

The agency highlighted a disturbing trend of white-collar radicalisation, where the accused misused their academic and technical backgrounds to facilitate terror activities.

Evidence gathered across six states and UTs—Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi-NCR—revealed that the group had reconstituted themselves as “AGuH Interim” during a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in 2022.

This followed a failed attempt to migrate to Afghanistan via Turkey. Under this new banner, they launched “Operation Heavenly Hind,” a long-term conspiracy aimed at destabilising the democratically established BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Scientific sabotage, advanced weaponry

The NIA’s forensic and scientific probe uncovered a sophisticated logistics and manufacturing network.

The group did not rely on pre-made devices but instead manufactured Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile explosive, by procuring common chemicals and conducting experiments to perfect the mixture.

The investigation also found that the cell had moved beyond traditional IEDs, experimenting with rocket and drone-mounted explosives intended for targeting security installations.

The agency established Dr Nabi’s role through DNA fingerprinting and recovered an arsenal that included an AK-47, a Krinkov rifle, and specialised laboratory equipment such as MMO Anodes and electric circuits.

While 11 people have been arrested to date, the NIA is continuing its search for remaining absconders whose roles surfaced during the investigation into the case.