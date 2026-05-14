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NIA gets 2-day transit remand to take extradited narco-terrorist Shera to Punjab

After securing the accused’s extradition from Portugal earlier in the day, the NIA arrested the Amritsar native and produced him before principal district and session judge Pitambar Dutt in the Patiala House courts.

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed a two-day transit remand to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take extradited narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera to Punjab.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials bringing wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera, in white, to the Patiala House court, after his successful extradition from Portugal, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

After securing the accused’s extradition from Portugal earlier in the day, the NIA arrested the Amritsar native and produced him before principal district and session judge Pitambar Dutt in the Patiala House courts.

According to the NIA, Shera coordinated and supervised the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based operatives of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorist outfit to facilitate terror activities.

The arrested fugitive had a non-bailable warrant of arrest (NBW) against him in the case since October 2020. An Interpol notice had also been in place for his arrest since June 2021.

The agency sought a three-day transit remand to take him to Mohali, following which the court granted them a two-day transit remand.

The NIA, after taking over the case, had launched massive efforts to dismantle the module and secure Shera’s extradition.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA gets 2-day transit remand to take extradited narco-terrorist Shera to Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA gets 2-day transit remand to take extradited narco-terrorist Shera to Punjab
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