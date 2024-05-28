 NIA gets 4 days to question two accused in Sector-5 firing case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA gets 4 days to question two accused in Sector-5 firing case

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
May 28, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The two accused were identified as Amritpal, alias Gujjar, and Kamalpreet Singh; on January 19, operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar had allegedly fired at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5

A special NIA court on Monday granted the probe agency a four-day police remand of two of the eight accused in the Sector-5 firing case to unearth the larger conspiracy.

The NIA had sought four-day police custody of two of the accused with averments that “balance police custody of accused Amritpal @Gujjar as per Section 43-D (2) (a) of the UAPA is 11 days and that of Kamalpreet Singh is 19 days out of total 30 days.” (HT file)
The NIA had sought four-day police custody of two of the accused with averments that “balance police custody of accused Amritpal @Gujjar as per Section 43-D (2) (a) of the UAPA is 11 days and that of Kamalpreet Singh is 19 days out of total 30 days.” (HT file)

The two accused were identified as Amritpal, alias Gujjar, and Kamalpreet Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On January 19, operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar had allegedly fired at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5. Later that day, he received a WhatsApp call from an international number to pay 2 crore as protection money to Brar. A total of eight accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The NIA had sought four-day police custody of two of the accused with averments that “balance police custody of accused Amritpal @Gujjar as per Section 43-D (2) (a) of the UAPA is 11 days and that of Kamalpreet Singh is 19 days out of total 30 days.”

The probe agency claimed that “during the investigation, it has emerged that Amritpal had disclosed that the accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, used to send him a QR code with directions to deposit part of the proceeds of narcotics in a bank account. He also revealed that he has used the bank account of his friend for depositing funds in the account suggested by Gurpreet for channelisation of terror funds/proceeds of narcotics.”

Kamalpreet helped Amritpal in channelising proceeds of drugs, it added.

The court observed that “the custodial interrogation of these accused persons is needed in the matter to unrevealed the accused conspiracy and the material facts of the case, as has been detailed in the application for police custody.”

The court has granted police custody till May 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA gets 4 days to question two accused in Sector-5 firing case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On