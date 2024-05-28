NIA gets 4 days to question two accused in Sector-5 firing case

A special NIA court on Monday granted the probe agency a four-day police remand of two of the eight accused in the Sector-5 firing case to unearth the larger conspiracy. The NIA had sought four-day police custody of two of the accused with averments that “balance police custody of accused Amritpal @Gujjar as per Section 43-D (2) (a) of the UAPA is 11 days and that of Kamalpreet Singh is 19 days out of total 30 days.” (HT file)

The two accused were identified as Amritpal, alias Gujjar, and Kamalpreet Singh.

On January 19, operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar had allegedly fired at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5. Later that day, he received a WhatsApp call from an international number to pay ₹2 crore as protection money to Brar. A total of eight accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The NIA had sought four-day police custody of two of the accused with averments that “balance police custody of accused Amritpal @Gujjar as per Section 43-D (2) (a) of the UAPA is 11 days and that of Kamalpreet Singh is 19 days out of total 30 days.”

The probe agency claimed that “during the investigation, it has emerged that Amritpal had disclosed that the accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, used to send him a QR code with directions to deposit part of the proceeds of narcotics in a bank account. He also revealed that he has used the bank account of his friend for depositing funds in the account suggested by Gurpreet for channelisation of terror funds/proceeds of narcotics.”

Kamalpreet helped Amritpal in channelising proceeds of drugs, it added.

The court observed that “the custodial interrogation of these accused persons is needed in the matter to unrevealed the accused conspiracy and the material facts of the case, as has been detailed in the application for police custody.”

The court has granted police custody till May 30.