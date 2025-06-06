Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
NIA raids 32 locations in Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 06, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at 32 places in the Valley as part of its continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations and their offshoots to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA said that these raided locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with these Pakistan-based offshoots of The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others, which are affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al- Badr etc.

“The cadres and workers whose premises were searched are under the NIA’s scanner for their involvement in supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunitions,” the NIA statement said, adding that according to the NIA investigations, the above-mentioned organisations supported by their leaders in Pakistan have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.

“Investigations have revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media / online apps to facilitate and promote terror. Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley,” it said.

The NIA said that two live cartridges, one fired bullet head and one bayonet have been recovered during the searches.

“Several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data & documents have been recovered by the NIA in these searches. These will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy. NIA is continuing its investigation in the case,” the statement said.

