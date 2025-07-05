NIA raids house in Dharamshala in human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at a house in Dharamshala in the early hours of Friday and arrested a 32-year-old man for his alleged connection with a human trafficking case, police officials said. Kangra additional superintendent of police Aditi Singh confirmed the arrest. (File)

The operation was carried out by the NIA’s Chandigarh team, a day after they had informed the local police about the planned action. The raid by a six-member team, led by an inspector, continued for nearly five hours.

The accused has been identified as Sunny, 32, of Chamba district, and is currently living in Dharamshala.

Kangra additional superintendent of police Aditi Singh confirmed the arrest and said, “The NIA team had requested for the help from the local police. A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody in a case related to human trafficking.”