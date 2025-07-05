Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

NIA raids house in Dharamshala in human trafficking case

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 06:36 AM IST

The operation was carried out by the NIA’s Chandigarh team, a day after they had informed the local police about the planned action

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at a house in Dharamshala in the early hours of Friday and arrested a 32-year-old man for his alleged connection with a human trafficking case, police officials said.

Kangra additional superintendent of police Aditi Singh confirmed the arrest. (File)
Kangra additional superintendent of police Aditi Singh confirmed the arrest. (File)

The operation was carried out by the NIA’s Chandigarh team, a day after they had informed the local police about the planned action. The raid by a six-member team, led by an inspector, continued for nearly five hours.

The accused has been identified as Sunny, 32, of Chamba district, and is currently living in Dharamshala.

Kangra additional superintendent of police Aditi Singh confirmed the arrest and said, “The NIA team had requested for the help from the local police. A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody in a case related to human trafficking.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA raids house in Dharamshala in human trafficking case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On