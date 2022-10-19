Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA raids residence of software developer in Ambala; 1 crore seized

NIA raids residence of software developer in Ambala; 1 crore seized

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 03:35 AM IST

A team of the NIA raided the house of software developer Mahipal Rathee in the Adarsh Nagar area of Ambala during the early hours of the day in connection with their case, when the recovery was made.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 crore was seized from the residence of a software developer in Ambala during raids conducted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
1.18 crore was seized from the residence of a software developer in Ambala during raids conducted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondents, Ambala

Cash worth 1.18 crore was seized from the residence of a software developer in Ambala during raids conducted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said.

A team of the central agency raided the house of Mahipal Rathee in the Adarsh Nagar area of the city during the early hours of the day in connection with their case, when the recovery was made.

Inspector Gourav Punia, SHO, Baldev Nagar, said, “Following the recovery, we were called and the income tax department was intimated further. The cash was counted and a report will be prepared to hand over the money to the department. The source of the money will be checked and the action will be taken accordingly.”

The NIA also seized some materials and devices, details of which remain unknown.

Central agency raids gangster’s house in Jhajjar

Rohtak: The NIA teams conducted raids at gangster Naresh Sethi’s house in Jhajjar on Tuesday morning. The NIA officials questioned Sethi’s family members and sought details of his property, besides checking some documents.

Jhajjar DSP Ravinder Kundu said the NIA teams conducted raids at gangster Sethi’s house for four hours and questioned his family members.

The gangster is currently lodged at the Tihar jail and he has been booked in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and other offences.

The NIA team is investigating Sethi’s link with gangsters staying aboard and he is considered as an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out