Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA searches multiple locations linked with Goldy Brar

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 09, 2025 07:42 AM IST

The premises belonging to suspects and accused associated with Canada-based terrorist Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik were searched in connection with the agency’s probe in the December 2024 grenade attacks at Warehouse Club and Human Club at Sector-29 in Gurugram.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations, linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations, linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (HT File)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations, linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (HT File)

The premises belonging to suspects and accused associated with Canada-based terrorist Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik were searched in connection with the agency’s probe in the December 2024 grenade attacks at Warehouse Club and Human Club at Sector-29 in Gurugram.

“Several electronic and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches conducted at eight locations in various districts of the two states this morning,” a statement issued by the NIA said.

The material is being examined by the NIA for clues to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing incident, in which arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from the accused involved in the attacks, it said.

Soon after the attacks, gangster Rohit Godara had taken responsibility through a social media post, the NIA said.

Subsequent investigations by the NIA exposed Malik and designated individual terrorist Brar, who had earlier threatened and attempted to extort money from the club owners, to have masterminded the attacks, it added.

The probe into the case, registered on January 2, 2025, is continuing, the NIA said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA searches multiple locations linked with Goldy Brar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On