NIA takes over Sunjuwan terror attack case
Following the encounter near Sunjuwan military station on Friday that left two Jaish terrorists and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer dead and 10 others injured, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe, said officials on Tuesday.
The attack had come two days before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palli in Samba, 17 kms from Jalalabad in Sunjuwan.
“NIA has taken over the probe. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are in the process of sharing the case diary, other technical and other material evidences with the NIA,” said senior officials.
They also informed that the four arrested in the case will also be handed over to the NIA after fulfilling legal formalities in the court of law. A NIA official, however, informed that the agency has registered a case under Sections 16,18 and 20 of UAPA; 302, 307, 120B, 121A, 332 of IPC and 7 /27 of Arms Act at NIA Jammu Police Station.
Driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay and his helper Ishfaq Chopan of Kokernag area of Anantnag district, who allegedly transported the terrorists from International Border in Sapwal to Jammu, were arrested from Kashmir on Sunday.
Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh of Tral in Pulwama who had received the terrorists at Sunjwan and arranged for their stay in a house in the area for a day was the first to be arrested in the case, while his brother Asif, who emerged as a key conspirator, is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, the officials said.
Meanwhile, a NIA team also visited Laliana village in Bishnah tehsil on Monday and inspected the site of blast that took place on Sunday morning around 4.30 am—on the day of PM’s visit to Palli, which was just 8 kms away.
“The team inspected the crater and also talked to the villagers and also went around the house of one Happy Kumar because window panes, doors and door handles of his house were damaged by the impact of the blast,” said officials.
Hailstorm in north Kashmir damages fruit orchards
The hailstorm that lashed parts of north Kashmir on Monday evening caused heavy damages to the fruit orchards. The massive hailstorm hit parts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Director general of horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, said, “As per initial data, the loss caused in orchards ranges from 5% to 30%. So far, we have data of 14 villages which got effected due to the hailstorm. ”
Three Hizbul terrorists involved in panch’s killing arrested in Kulgam
Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday with the arrest of three men in Kulgam. Those arrested have been identified as Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather. Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district but there was no damage done, officials said. The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
