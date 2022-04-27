NIA takes over Sunjuwan terror attack case

Following the encounter near Sunjuwan military station on Friday that left two Jaish terrorists and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer dead and 10 others injured, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe, said officials on Tuesday.

The attack had come two days before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palli in Samba, 17 kms from Jalalabad in Sunjuwan.

“NIA has taken over the probe. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are in the process of sharing the case diary, other technical and other material evidences with the NIA,” said senior officials.

They also informed that the four arrested in the case will also be handed over to the NIA after fulfilling legal formalities in the court of law. A NIA official, however, informed that the agency has registered a case under Sections 16,18 and 20 of UAPA; 302, 307, 120B, 121A, 332 of IPC and 7 /27 of Arms Act at NIA Jammu Police Station.

Driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay and his helper Ishfaq Chopan of Kokernag area of Anantnag district, who allegedly transported the terrorists from International Border in Sapwal to Jammu, were arrested from Kashmir on Sunday.

Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh of Tral in Pulwama who had received the terrorists at Sunjwan and arranged for their stay in a house in the area for a day was the first to be arrested in the case, while his brother Asif, who emerged as a key conspirator, is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a NIA team also visited Laliana village in Bishnah tehsil on Monday and inspected the site of blast that took place on Sunday morning around 4.30 am—on the day of PM’s visit to Palli, which was just 8 kms away.

“The team inspected the crater and also talked to the villagers and also went around the house of one Happy Kumar because window panes, doors and door handles of his house were damaged by the impact of the blast,” said officials.